Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is in the hospital after someone shot him Monday evening in West Philadelphia.

According to investigators, someone called 911 to report a shooting along the 400 block of North 50th Street around 5:13 p.m.

Arriving officers found a 21-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body, police say. Police rushed the man to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where medics listed him in critical condition.

Police say an active investigation is underway, and no arrests have been made.

The shooting happened three hours after a teen was shot in broad daylight near Temple University, police say. Police were called to the 1400 block of West Susquehanna Avenue around 3:08 p.m. for reports of a shooting. According to police, a 15-year-old boy was shot once in the arm. Police took the boy to Temple University Hospital, where doctors placed him in stable condition.

No arrests have been made, and no weapon was recovered.