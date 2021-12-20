Philadelphia (WPHL)– Police are looking for the person responsible for fatally shooting a man in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing section.

The shooting happened around 1:54 pm Saturday, on the 5400 block of Willow Avenue.

According to police, a 21-year-old man was shot in the chest and the back. Police took him to Presbyterian Medical Center, where police say he was pronounced dead at 2:18 pm.

No weapon was recovered from the scene, nor were there any arrests.