Philadelphia police have arrested the individual responsible for a fatal crash involving two pedestrians on October 26th, 2022.

The incident at 10:05 a.m. on October 26th, when a Nissan Rouge traveling Northbound of Frankford avenue attempted to make a left turn onto Allegheny Avenue, lost control and hit two pedestrians standing on the corner waiting for the bus. The Nissan was carrying 4 passengers inside the car. Medics transported the two female pedestrians to Temple University Hospital. The 22-year-old female was transported in critical condition. The 53-year-old female who was later identified as Clarissa Haerrald, died at 2:00 p.m. The driver, and 4 passengers of the Nissan were transported to the hospital in stable condition.

On Thursday January 5th, Philadelphia Police arrested 21-year-old Tavis Fields from Cedarbrook.

He was charged with:

Homicide by vehicle

Aggravated Assault by vehicle

Involuntary Manslaughter

Simple Assault

Reckless endangerment

