American Lung Association in Pennsylvania Released the 20th Annual `State of Tobacco Control` Report on January 26. 2022. The report recognizes progress work to reduce tobacco use in Pennsylvania. Molly Pisciottano, Director of Advocacy at American Lung Association, joins us to explain the information and what we can do to help.

The American Lung Association’s 20th annual “State of Tobacco Control” report, released today, reveals significant progress in the work to end tobacco use, but products like e-cigarettes and other flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes, create concern for losing another generation to nicotine addiction.

Delaware had mixed progress – report finds that state’s tobacco tax structure and defend any attempted rollbacks on specific products. Fund tobacco prevention and cessation programs at the CDC recommended level; and address youth tobacco use by removing all flavors from the market.

Pennsylvania: Earned failing grades. Report finds that state needs to allocate level state funding to comprehensive tobacco control programs; close the loopholes in PA Clean Indoor Act and make all public places and workplaces smokefree; increase tobacco taxes and equalize rates across all tobacco products.

New Jersey: mixed progress, mostly failing grades. Report finds that state needs to expand the smokefree law by making casinos smokefree; prohibit the sale of all flavored tobacco products and increase the cigarette tax and tax on other tobacco products by a significant amount.