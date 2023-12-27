2024 is less than a week away and here in Philadelphia that means only one thing; it’s time to put on your golden slippers, get dressed in your favorite mummer costume, and make your way down Broad Street.

The 123rd Annual Mummer’s Parade will begin strutting down Broad Street at 9 a.m. on January 1st!

The 2024 Mummer’s Parade will have 14 string bands who will all perform fun and festive songs and dances to wow all the crowds in attendance.

Who and what are the Mummers?

The Mummers Parade is a tradition in Philadelphia that has lasted over 120 years.

This 124th Annual Parade will host over 10,000 participants participating in the annual ‘Mummers Strut down Broad Street.

Throughout the city of Philadelphia, there are over 40 clubs dedicated to Mummery. Each of the clubs are then divided into a series of 5 divisions. All the Mummer clubs have their own unique performance style, with costumes, dances, songs, and more.

While there is no official prize for the winner of the Mummers parade, Philadelphia Mummers takes bragging rights very seriously.

You can read the full Mummers history, here.

Who are the different performers?

The Fancy Division: This is the group of Mummers that traditionally begins the parade. They are known for their dazzling performances filled with painted faces, sequined colorful outfits, impressive prop pieces, feathers, colorful parasols, infectious energy, and so much more.

The Comics Division: This group of Mummers’ is the ‘OG’ Mummers dating back to the very first parade. This group is known as ‘the heart and soul of traditional Mummery’ bringing lighthearted fun and satire to the Mummers parade.

The Wench Brigades: This group of Mummers’ is the newest to join the parade, only starting in 2003. This group is an offshoot of the Comic Division with their comic appearance and performances. The Wench Brigades can have anywhere from 150 to 1500 costumed members in the parade all wearing fun costumes, dresses, golden slippers, and parasols.

The String Bands: This group of Mummers is the musical highlight of the parade. The string bands make their way down Broad Street playing everything from Banjos, Mandolins, Violins, Accordions, Saxophones, Bass Fiddles, Drums, and even the Glockenspiel. The interesting thing about the string bands is that all band members are amateur musicians and professional musicians are NOT permitted. The string bands are known for performing original music and traditional tunes including “Oh, Dem Golden Slippers,” which is considered the unofficial Mummers anthem.

The Fancy Brigades: This group of Mummers has a separate performance. Fancy Brigades produce dazzling choreography and story-based theatrical extravaganzas.

The Fancy Brigade finale takes place at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Philadelphia Convention Center.

Transportation and road closures:

SEPTA encourages all parade attendees to use the SEPTA Broad Street and Market Frankford Lines to access the parade area.

Parking Restrictions on December 29:

There will be a parking restriction starting at 6 p.m. on the west side of 15th Street from Arch Street to Ranstead Street. No parking will be permitted in this area until January 2.

Road Closures on December 30:

15th Street will be closed to southbound traffic at John F. Kennedy Boulevard for parade setup. The road closure will begin at 9 a.m. on December 30 and go through 7 a.m. on January 2.

Parking restrictions on December 31:

Parking will prohibited from 4 a.m. on December 31 until 6 p.m. on January 1.

Market Street from 15th Street to 21st Street (both sides)

John F. Kennedy Boulevard from Juniper Street to 20th Street (both sides)

Road Closures on January 1:

15th Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street

Market Street from 15th Street to 21st Street

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th Street to 20th Street

North Broad Street from Cherry Street to John F. Kennedy Boulevard

16th Street from Chestnut Street to Race Street

17th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Ludlow Street

18th Street from Ludlow Street to Race Street

19th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Chestnut Street

1500 block of Ranstead Street

1300 block of Carpenter Street

1000 block of South 13th Street

Chestnut Street from 15th Street to 18th Street (north side)

Cherry Street from 15th Street to 17th Street

Arch Street from 15th Street to 17th Street

Washington Avenue from 12th Street to 18th Street

Parking restrictions on January 1:

Broad Street from Arch Street to Ellsworth Street

Juniper Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to East Penn Square

South/East Penn Square from 15th Street to Juniper Street

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th Street to 20th Street

Logan Circle (north side)

North Broad Street from Cherry Street to John F. Kennedy Boulevard

16th Street from Chestnut Street to Race Street

17th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Ludlow Street

18th Street from Ludlow Street to Race Street

19th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Chestnut Street

19th Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to Market Street

1500 block of Ranstead Street

1300 block of Carpenter Street

1000 block of South 13th Street

Chestnut Street from 15th Street to 18th Street (north side)

Cherry Street from 15th Street to 17th Street

Arch Street from 15th Street to 17th Street

Washington Avenue from 12th Street to 18th Street

Do you need to buy tickets?

The Mummers Parade is free! You can watch the parade anywhere along the 1.5-mile route.

The parade has designated performance spots on Broad Street at Sansom Street, Pine Street, and Carpenter Street and attendees are allowed to bring lawn chairs to sit along the parade route.

If you are looking to get a reserved seat with a perfect view, you can buy tickets to the Parade Bleacher Seating.

The seating is located on the west side of City Hall at Dilworth Park. Tickets cost $25, you can buy tickets in person at the Independence Visitor Center or online here.

How can you watch the Fancy Brigade Finale?

You can buy tickets to the Fancy Brigade Finale either at the Independence Visitor Center or online here, or here.

The Fancy Brigade finale shows will be from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and then again from 5 p.m., to 8 p.m. at the convention center.