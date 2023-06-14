Summertime is almost here and with that comes the 2023 Philadelphia Public Pool Season.
On Wednesday, Philadelphia Parks & Recreation Interim Commissioner Orlando Rendon announced that 61 public pools will be open throughout the summer season.
Starting today, all pools will begin to open which is one week earlier that last year, and coincides with the first day of summer break for School District of Philadelphia students.
Full list of public pools and opening dates:
Week of June 12:
- June 14:
- Fletcher (Mill Creek) Pool — 743 N. 48th St., 19139
- Hunting Park Pool — 900 Hunting Park Ave., 19140
- Samuel Pool — 3539 Gaul St., 19134
- June 15:
- Marian Anderson Pool — 740 S. 17th St., 19146
- June 16:
- Jacobs Pool — 4500 Linden Ave., 19114
- Kelly Pool — 4231 Lansdowne Dr., 19131
- June 17:
- Feltonville Pool — 4726-4700 Ella St, Philadelphia, PA, 19120
- Ford Pool — 609 Snyder Ave., 19148
- Morris Estate Pool — 1610 W. Chelten Ave., 19126
- June 18:
- Houseman Pool — 5091 Summerdale Ave., 19124
- Lackman Pool — 1101 Bartlett St., 19115
Week of June 19:
- June 19:
- Lawncrest Pool — 6000 Rising Sun Ave., 19111
- Pleasant Pool — 6720 Boyer St., 19119
- June 20:
- Bridesburg Pool — 4625 Richmond St., 19137
- Mander Pool — 2140 N. 33rd St., 19121
- Mitchell Pool — 3700 Whitehall Ln., 19114
- June 21:
- Johnny Sample (Cobbs Creek) Pool — 280 Cobbs Creek Pkwy., 19139
- Northern Liberties Pool — 321 Fairmount Ave., 19123
- Scanlon Pool — 1099 E. Tioga St., 19134
- June 22:
- American Legion Pool — 6201 Torresdale Ave., 19135
- June 23:
- Jardel Pool — 1400 Cottman Ave., 19111
- Kendrick Pool — 5822 Ridge Ave., 19128
- June 24:
- Francisville Pool — 1737 Francis St., 19130
- Christy Pool — 728 S. 55th St., 19143
- June 24:
- O’Connor Pool — 2601 South St., 19146
- Piccoli Pool — 1501 E. Bristol Ave., 19124
- Sacks Pool — 400 Washington Ave., 19147
Week of June 26:
- June 26:
- Athletic Pool — 1401 N. 26th St., 19121
- Lederer (Fishtown) Pool — 1219-25 E Montgomery Ave., 19125
- Waterloo Pool — 2502 N. Howard St., 19133
- June 27:
- C.B. Moore Pool — 2551 N. 22nd St., 19132
- Ridgway Pool — 1301 Carpenter St., Philadelphia, PA, 19147
- Vogt Pool — 4131 Unruh Ave., 19135
- June 28:
- Chew Pool — 1800 Washington Ave., 19146
- East Poplar Pool — 820 N. 8th St., 19123
- Shepard Pool — 5700 Haverford Ave., 19131
- June 29:
- Finnegan Pool — 6801 Grovers Ave., 19142
- Lonnie Young Pool — 1100 E. Chelten Ave., 19138
- June 30:
- Cione Pool — 2600 E. Aramingo Ave., 19125
- Simpson Pool — 1010 Arrott St., 19124
- July 1:
- Awbury Pool — 6101 Ardleigh St., 19138
- F.J. Myers Pool — 5800 Chester Ave., 19143
- Hancock Pool — 147 Master St., 19122
- July 2:
- Barry Pool — 1800 Johnston St., 19145
- Cherashore Pool — 851-951 W. Olney Ave., 19120
- July 3:
- Fox Chase Pool — 7901 Ridgeway St., 19111
- Lee Pool — 4328 Haverford Ave., 19104
- Lincoln Pool — 3201 Ryan Ave., 19136
- July 4:
- Butch Ellis Pool (39th & Olive) — 700 N. 39th St., 19104
- M.L. King, Jr. Pool — 2101 Cecil B. Moore Ave., 19121
- Murphy Pool — 300 W. Shunk St., 19148
- July 6:
- Heitzman Pool — 2136 Castor Ave., 19134
- Pools opening after July 6:
- Amos Pool — 1817 N. 16th St., 19121
- Baker Pool — 5433 Lansdowne Ave., 19131
- Belfield Pool — 2109 W. Chew Ave., 19138
- Cruz Playground — 1431 6th St., 19122
- Dendy Pool — 1501-39 N. 10th St., 19122
- Gathers Pool — 2501 Diamond St., 19121
- Shuler Pool — 3000 N. 27th St., 19132
- Stinger Square — 1400 S. 32nd St., 19146
- Tustin Pool — 5901 W. Columbia Ave., 19151
