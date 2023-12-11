The Global Philadelphia Association has officially announced the honorees for the 2023 Globy Award.

The annual award program honors Philadelphia citizens who have made a global impact in the categories of Education, Historical and Cultural Preservation, Community, Corporate, Sustainable Development, and Lifetime Achievement.

“Every year, The Globy Awards shine a spotlight on the brilliance and dedication of Philadelphia’s finest global citizens and leaders,” said Zabeth Teelucksingh, President of the Global Philadelphia Association.

“This remarkable celebration of innovation and global mindedness across six vital categories not only recognizes outstanding achievements but also inspires us to continue our journey towards a brighter, more interconnected world. Through education, cultural preservation, community building, corporate leadership, sustainable development, and lifetime dedication, these honorees remind us that our city’s future is intricately linked with our global impact.”

The 2023 award recipients:

Lifetime Achievement Award- Oliver St. Clair Franklin OBE, Honorary Consul, UK

Educational Leadership Award- Michael Gary, Head of School, Friends Select

Heritage and Preservation Leadership Award- Michael Norris, Executive Director, The Carpenter’s Hall

Community Leadership Award- Reverend Daniel Gutiérrez, Bishop, Episcopal Diocese of Pennsylvania

Corporate Leadership Award- Lorina Marshall-Blake, President, IBX Foundation

Sustainable Development Award- Kathryn Ott Lovell, President & CEO, Visitors Center

“In a world where connections and collaborations transcend borders, The Globy Awards stand as a beacon of recognition for those who understand that the heart of Philadelphia beats not only within its streets but also in the collective spirit of its global citizens. These awards celebrate the visionaries who tirelessly champion innovation, cultivate unity, and ignite change across our great city,” said Rob McNeil, Board Chair of the Global Philadelphia Association.

The Globy Awards will be held on December 11 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at The Westin Philadelphia at Liberty Place.

You can find more information and purchase tickets, here.