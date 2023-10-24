One year after the tragic killing of 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde, justice has finally been served for all five shooters.

After months of evading police, U.S. Marshals have finally announced the capture of 17-year-old Dayron Burney-Thorn, who was arrested in Germantown.

According to pictures and information released by U.S. Marshals, Burney-Thorn attempted to evade capture by jumping from a window in his fourth-floor apartment, leading him to sustain injuries, and be taken away handcuffed and on a stretcher.

Thorn is one of the people responsible for ambushing 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde near Roxborough High School on Sept. 27, 2022.

The other four suspects who are Yaaseen Bivins, Saleem Miller, Troy Fletcher, and Zyhied Jones have all previously been arrested.

During the initial police investigation, police revealed that the shooting occurred as players were walking off the field behind Roxborough High School after a junior varsity football scrimmage concluded.

Nicholas Elizalde who was 14 years old at the time was shot in the chest and tragically died from his injuries. Elizalde was a freshman at Walter B. Saul High School but played football for Roxborough High School.

Stay with PHL17 for more on this developing story.