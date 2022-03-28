Philadelphia (WPHL)- A new Miss Philadelphia and Miss Philadelphia’s Outstanding Teen was crowned Saturday at a ceremony before the public for the first time since 2019.

Miss Philadelphia 2022 winner Hallie Jacobs from Reading, PA, and Miss Philadelphia’s Outstanding Teen 2022 winner Toluwanimi Olaleye from Philadelphia tell us about the ceremony.

Jacobs and Olaleye will receive a prize package valued at more than $130K, including a full-tuition scholarship to Cabrini University in Radnor. Both will also receive a cash scholarship and sponsored services for the year.

Both will make nearly 100 appearances over the next year on behalf of charitable organizations and as an ambassador for the city. They’ll also represent Philadelphia at the Miss Pennsylvania competition this June. The winner of that contest will represent the Keystone State at the famed Miss America competition.