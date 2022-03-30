Philadelphia (WPHL)- Kristina Fransel, Executive Director, Alzheimer’s Association Delaware Valley Chapter, joins the Morning News show to educate locals on the differences between “normal aging,” Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI), and Alzheimer’s.

The accompanying special report, “More than Normal Aging: Understanding Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI),” examined both public and primary care physicians’ (PCP) understanding of real-world awareness, diagnosis, and treatment of MCI and MCI due to Alzheimer’s disease in the United States, and shows a considerable education opportunity.