20-year-old male dead after being shot twice in the forehead

Philadelphia (WPHL)– According to police, two men were shot by gunfire late Thursday night in Kensington.

The incident happened on the 2100 block of East William Street around 11 p.m.

Police say, they found a 20-year-old male suffering from two gun shots wounds in the forehead and one in the chest. The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 12:51 a.m., according to police.

A 27-year-old male was also shot in the face, according to police. Police say they transported the victim to Episcopal Hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

Police say, they found several spent shell castings scattered on the road where the victims was shot.

No arrest have been reported.

No weapons have been found.