Philadelphia (WPHL)- A 20-year-old man was fatally wounded in a shooting early Tuesday morning in the city’s Kensington section, police said.

Shortly after 2:08 am, the man was inside a house on the 3100 block of G Street, sitting in a chair in the living room, when police say an unknown man shot him multiple times.

Police say the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his face and body when they arrived at the scene. According to police, medics arrived at the scene and pronounced the victim, who was later identified as Dawud Meade, dead at 2:20 am.

READ MORE: 16-year-old boy shot three times in face on MLK holiday

Police reported no arrests or other details.