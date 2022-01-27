Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing woman from the city’s Ogontz section.

Police say 20-year-old Valencia Diaz from 7000 Old York Road has been missing since December 31, 2021. Diaz was last seen by her sister at 6:00 pm when she left a New Year’s Eve party with a friend in the area of B Street and Allegheny, police say.

There is no clothing description of what Diaz was wearing last.

Police urge the public to contact Northwest Detectives at 215-686-3353 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Diaz.

