Philadelphia (WPHL)–Two women were fatally shot inside a vacant property used as a speakeasy Thursday night in North Philadelphia, according to police.

The happen on the 1900 block of Ridge Avenue. Police arriving at the scene found the two women inside a rowhouse that was used as a church, said Chief Scott Small.

The women names were not given, but their ages were 56 and 31. The 56-year-old was shot head and other was shot in the torso. Both were pronounced dead at the scene by medics.