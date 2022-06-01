Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting four people and killing two in Port Richmond Monday.

The shooting happened on the 2900 block of East Tioga Street around 1:18 am.

According to police, an unknown woman believed to be between the ages of 20-25 was shot once in the head. She was transported to Temple University Hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead at 2:04 am.

A 22-year-old woman was shot twice in the head, police say. She was rushed to Temple Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 2:06 am, police say.

Police say a 14-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder. She arrived at St. Christopher’s Children’s Hospital in a private car, where she was placed in stable condition, police say.

The fourth victim was a 21-year-old man shot three times in the left thigh. He was transported to Temple Hospital by medics, where he was listed in critical condition.

READ MORE: John Doe fatally shot early Memorial Day morning

Police say the motive is unknown at this point. No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

Got a great idea for a story? Tweet me @LouallenDoc