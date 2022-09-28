Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for two teen girls who allegedly robbed a woman in Center City on September 9, 2022.

The incident happened on the 400 block of N 19th Street around 11:20 pm.

According to police, a 32-year-old woman was walking along the street when two unknown teen girls grabbed her hair and tossed her to the ground. Both suspects began to punch the victim and ripped her pocketbook from her shoulder.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was treated for bruises on her knees and elbows, police said.

Police say the suspects fled the scene north on 20th Street and then west on Shamokin St with the victim’s pocketbook, which contained credit cards, IDs, and house/car keys, police said.

Police urge the public to contact the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093/3094 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.