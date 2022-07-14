Philadelphia (WPHL)- Four teens were shot Thursday morning in Philadelphia’s Northern Liberties neighborhood.

The incident happened on the 700 block of Wallace Street just before 2:00 am.

According to police, a 16-year-old girl was shot in the face, leg, and arm. A 14-year-old girl was grazed in the face by a bullet. Both victims were transported to Jefferson Hospital, where they were placed in critical but stable condition.

Both a 13-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy was shot once in the leg, police say. Both victims were taken to Jefferson Hospital, where they were listed in stable condition.

Police say no arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.