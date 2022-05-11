Philadelphia (WPHL)- Two girls and two men were shot in North Philadelphia Tuesday. Four schools in the area were on lockdown due to the incident.

The shooting happened on the 800 block of East Allegheny Street just before noon.

According to police, a 16-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet to the right arm. She was taken to Temple University Hospital, where she was placed in stable condition.

An 18-year-old girl was shot once in the chest, police say. Medics rushed the victim to Temple Hospital where she was listed in critical condition.

Police say a 32-year-old man was shot once in the right arm. He was taken to Temple Hospital by medics and placed in stable condition by doctors.

A fourth victim, a 30-year-old man, was shot once in the back. Medics rushed him to temple Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

According to police, Conwell Middle School, Philip Sheridan School, Lewis Elkin Elementary School, and Frances E. Willard Elementary School were placed on a lockdown. The lockdown was lifted at 1:00 pm, police say.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.

