Philadelphia (WPHL)- A triple shooting in Philadelphia’s Old City neighborhood leaves three teens injured Saturday.

The incident happened on the 100 block S Christopher Columbus Blvd around 9:43 pm.

According to police, three 14-year-old juveniles were shot by an unknown suspect during a festival. Both female victims were shot once in the foot. The male victim was shot once in the ribs.

All three victims were transported to Jefferson Hospital by police, where they were placed in stable condition by medics.

Police say an argument is what caused the shooting. The suspect is described to be a 14-year-old boy wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, police say.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.

