The Philadelphia Police Department are asking for the publics help in locating the two suspects involved in the shooting of an on-duty Philadelphia sanitation worker in November.

The shooting occurred at 10:33a.m. on Friday, November 18th near the 7300 block of Rowland Avenue.

The sanitation worker, later identified as 35-year-old Ikeem Johnson, was on-duty in the passenger seat of a trash truck traveling southbound.

A man wearing a blue “dickey-style outfit” and surgical mask approached the passenger side of the truck, causing the vehicle to stop.

According to police, Johnson exited the vehicle and the suspect shot him multiple times.

The suspect fled the scene and Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene minutes later.

In surveillance footage released by police, the suspect could be seen a black face mask, dark blue sweatshirt with a hood, black pants, and Jordan 11 sneakers with white soles.

The suspect was also seen driving a dark colored 2015 to 2019 Subaru Outback, with a roof rack, dark tinted windows and an unknown Pennsylvania license plate.

After weeks of investigating, Philadelphia Police have identified the suspects as:

39-year-old, Nushar Scott

30-year-old, Rasheem Trusty

Police are warning that both suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia Police and a $20,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to the suspects’ arrest.