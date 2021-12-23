Philadelphia (WPHL)- Two suspects are in custody after police say they were involved in a violent road rage beating caught on video in Jenkintown.

The incident happened on the intersection of York and Rydal roads around 10 a.m. last Thursday.

According to police, 37-year-old Charles Clifton Woodson and 25-year-old September Leo Wingfield brutally beat a woman unconscious outside and inside her vehicle. The incident was filmed by a bystander and forwarded to the police.

September Wingfield, 25, and Charles Woodson, 37, were arrested for an alleged assault in a road rage incident. Photo credit Jenkintown Police Department





In the video, both suspects hit the woman while seated in her car, then dragged her onto the road and proceeded to kick and punch her. Woodson can be seen kicking the victim’s head while Wingfield is seen stomping her. Police say the victim is in stable condition and is expected to be ok.

According to police, both suspects were taken into custody Wednesday morning at a property on the 8200 block of Frankford Avenue.

Each is being charged with felony-grade aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person, according to police.