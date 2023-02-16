The Philadelphia Police department has arrested two men wanted in connection with vandalizing a car during the Superbowl.

21-year-old Nicholas Faraglia and 23-year-old Edward Pearce have both been charged with Criminal Conspiracy, Criminal Mischief, RIOT, Recklessly Endangering Another Person and Disorderly Conduct-Hazard.

Philadelphia Police say the vandalism occurred on Super Bowl Sunday at 4:20 p.m. when police officers were called to the 1700 block of West Arlington Street near Temple University for reports of a large unruly crowd.

When police officers arrived to the scene and dispersed the crowd, they found a silver 2008 Volvo Sedan flipped upside down in the middle of the street.

The vehicle had broken windows, spray paint on the car, the license plate had been removed, and the door were wide open.

Later that day at around 5:19 p.m., police say the owner of the vehicle discovered his vandalized car and reported it to Philadelphia police.

After the incident, video’s of the vandalism starting circulating on social media.

In the video released by police, Faraglia and Pearce were seen flipping the car and climbing on top, along other with 7 other suspects who have not been charged yet. Faraglia was wearing an #87 Brent Celek Eagles jersey, and Pearce was wearing a #25 LeSean Mccoy jersey.

Philadelphia Police Department

According to police, both men arrived to the Central Detectives division on February 15th with their attorney’s and turned themselves in.

The investigation still continues into the other suspects involved with the vandalism and anyone with information is urged to contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477.