2 shots in the chest leaves northeast Philadelphia man in critical condition

Philadelphia (WPHL)– A 35-year-old Hispanic male was shot twice in the chest on the 600 block of Princeton Avenue around 3 a.m. Thursday Morning.

The man was lying on the sidewalk when police arrived. He was then rushed to Einstein Medical Center in critical condition.

A 40 year-old man was taken to the Northeast Detectives division for questioning, according to Chief Scott Small.

Authorities are investigating what lead to the shooting outside a home in North Philadelphia but are hopeful that nearby home security cameras will help the investigation.