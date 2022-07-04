Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting with two on-duty security guards in Northeast Philadelphia.

The shooting happened on the 1900 block of Glendale Avenue around 2:05 am Sunday.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. Police rushed the man to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he was placed in stable condition, police say.

According to police, the victim was involved in an altercation with two on-duty security guards. The security guards were later identified as suspects in the shooting.

The security guard currently has charges pending, police say.

The investigation remains active and ongoing with the Shooting Investigation Group.