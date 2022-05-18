Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot six times in Frankford Tuesday.

The incident happened on the 1600 block of Margaret Street around 11:26 am.

According to police, a 27-year-old man was shot twice in the head, twice in the arms and twice in the abdomen.

Police rushed the victim to Temple University Hospital, where doctors pronounced the man dead at 12:29 pm.

Police say two people are in custody. No weapons were recovered.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

