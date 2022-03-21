Philadelphia (WPHL)- Two Pennsylvania State Police Troopers and one civilian were killed early Monday morning in a South Philadelphia crash.

State police say the crash happened at 12:40 a.m. in the Southbound lanes of I-95 near Lincoln Financial Field.

I-95 was shut down in both directions between Broad Street and the Walt Whitman Bridge for several hours as investigators combed the scene.

State Police have not yet revealed details about the circumstances around the crash.

Stay with PHL17 for updates on this developing story.