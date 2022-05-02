Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for three men who shot and killed a man in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood Sunday.

The incident happened on the 6100 block of Baynton Street around 6:42 pm.

According to police, two officers on a routine patrol saw three men inside a gray Nissan SUV shoot a 31-year-old man multiple times. The two officers discharged their weapons and fired at the suspects multiple times, police say.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital by police, where he was pronounced dead at 8:02 pm by doctors.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

