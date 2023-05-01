Two Philadelphia Police officers are injured after an intense 14 hour barricade incident occurred in Philadelphia on Saturday night.

At approximately 4:09 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to a house on 400 West Bringhurst Street for a “person with a gun”.

When officers arrived, they were let into the home by a family member. Once they entered and announced themselves, police heard gunshots and immediately exited the home, and declared a barricade.

Shortly after a Philadelphia police sergeant was able to make contact with the male suspect on the phone, a hostage negotiator detective, and SWAT were called onto the scene.

Over the next 9 hour period, detectives communicated with the suspect via the SWAT “Bearcat” vehicle PA System, during which the suspect indicated he would not be leaving the property.

After losing communication with the suspect, SWAT officers decided it was time to enter the home. As officers entered the 3rd floor of the home, the 65-year-old male suspect fired a single shot through the bedroom door with a shot gun. A 56-year-old male SWAT officer and 35-year-old male SWAT Officer were both struck in their ballistic vests. The bullet also hit the ballistic shield of a third SWAT officer, who was not injured. The two injured officers shot back at the suspect, hitting the suspect in the right shoulder.

Both officers were taken to the hospital out of precautionary measures, but were released shortly after with no penetrating injuries. They are currently both on administrative leave following a pending Internal affairs and Officer-involved shooting investigation.

“Yet again our officers were placed in a harrowing and life-threatening situation,” said Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw. “I was grateful to express my heartfelt concern and gratitude to our SWAT officers who were injured in the line of duty. Their actions were a testament to their bravery, and we all pray that they are able to quickly recover from this traumatic experience. Although we are fortunate that their physical injuries were not severe, this serves as a stark reminder of the dangers our communities and officers face from armed criminals. Our members will not be intimidated, and we will not back down. Please keep our brave officers and their families uplifted in prayer.”

The suspect was taken to Einstein Hospital where he is in critical condition.