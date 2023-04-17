A $2 million winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket has sold in Philadelphia.

On Sunday, April 16, the winning ticket matched all five balls drawn, 3-9-10-18-25.

The winning ticket was sold at Fishtown Market on 2328 East Norris St., Philadelphia, who earn an a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

So far no winner has claimed the prize, so if you have the winning ticket, you should contact the nearest Lottery office for instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.

More than 38,300 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the drawing.

If you won a lower-tier prize, you can claim it at any local lottery retailer.