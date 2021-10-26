2 men wanted in fatal Pottstown shooting

POTTSTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPHL)– Authorities in Montgomery County are trying to track down two men wanted in connection to the shooting death of a man in Pottstown. Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Pottstown Police say warrants are now out for Samir Bentley, 20, of Philadelphia, for First-Degree Murder, and Eric Baker, 26, of Norristown for Aggravated Assault in the Oct. 23 shooting death of 27-year-old Robert Stiles.

Police found Stiles lying on the sidewalk with multiple gun shot wounds along the 400 block of East high street. An ambulance rushed him to Reading Hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

The homicide was captured on Pottstown’s video surveillance cameras.

According to prosecutors, the video shows several men gathered along East High Street on Oct. 23rd. Police say the video shows Bentley shooting a man three times. That victim then falls to the ground. While fleeing the scene, authorities say Bentley and another man got into a minivan. As that van drove off, police say a male with dreadlocks and wearing a sweatshirt with “Glock” on the front fired an assault rifle at the minivan as it drove off.

Minutes after that shooting incident, prosecutors say two cars were involved in an accident blocks away at North Washington and Beech Streets. According to police, witnesses saw four people run from one of the vehicles. One of them was holding an assault rife.

At the crash scene, a search warrant was executed on both cars. A 9 mm Smith and Wesson handgun was recovered from the Toyota, and a Pennsylvania ID update card belonging to Eric Baker was found in the Nissan. Detectives obtained a photo of Baker and were able to identify Baker as the male firing the assault rifle at the fleeing minivan.

Bentley is wanted on charges of First-Degree Murder, Third-Degree Murder, Criminal Conspiracy and Possessing an Instrument of Crime. He is a Black male; stands 5-feet, 8-inches tall; and weighs 130 pounds.

Samir Bentley is being sought on First-Degree Murder charges.

Baker is wanted on charges of Aggravated Assault, Person Not to Possess a Firearm and Recklessly Endangering Another Person. He is a Black male; stands 5-feet, 10-inches tall; and weighs 170 pounds.

Eric Baker is being sought for Aggravated Assault and related charges.

“This cold-blooded murder was captured on the surveillance system monitored in real time by the Pottstown Police, and we have issued arrest warrants for the shooter and another involved in less than 48 hours,” said DA Steele. “We need the public’s help in finding Bentley and Baker. They should be considered armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with information related to the case is urged to call police.