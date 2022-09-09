Suspects attempted to rob the store again the next day with the same clothes on

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for two individuals responsible for robbing a West Oak Lane dry cleaners store at gun point.

The incident happened at Better Cleaners on Tuesday at 6725 Ogontz Avenue around 11:17 am.

According to police, a woman employee reported two masked men entered the store while she was working and pulled out a gun. As one of the suspects demanded money, the other went behind the counter and emptied the cash register, police said.

The suspects fled north on Ogontz. Police say the following day, the same male wearing the same clothes attempted to steal from the store again but left when confronted by store employees.

Police urge the public to contact the Northwest Detective Division 215-686-3353/3354 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.