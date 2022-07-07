Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing two men in Germantown on Wednesday.

The incident happened on the 5000 block of Germantown Avenue around 2:46 pm.

Police say a 27-year-old man was shot in the back and abdomen by an unknown shooter. He was rushed by police to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead by doctors at 3:15 pm.

He was later identified as Daquan Tucker from Philadelphia’s Wister section, police say.

According to police, a 29-year-old man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds across the body. Police transported him to Einstein Hospital, where he died at 5:14 pm.

He was later identified as Nafee Hardy-Childs from Philadelphia’s Wister section, police say.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.