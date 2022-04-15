Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for fatally shooting two men in South Philadelphia Thursday night.

The shooting occurred on the 2100 block of South 67th Street around 10:10 pm.

According to police, a 32-year-old man was shot multiple times in his chest. Medics transported the man to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 10:22 om by doctors.

An unidentified man, police say, was also shot multiple times in the chest. Medics transported the victim to Penn Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 10:28 pm by doctors.

Police say this investigation is ongoing. There were no arrests made nor weapons recovered.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

