2 men shot in Philadelphia’s Logan neighborhood, leaving one man in critical condition

The student’s body was found when a refuse truck emptied a waste receptacle from the building’s ground floor. (Getty Images)

Philadelphia (WPHL)– Police say, two men were shot Wedensday afternoon in Philadelphia’s Logan neighborhood.

The incident occurred on the 4500 block of North 12th Street around 6:23 p.m., according to police.

A 27-year-old man was shot in his right knee and a 32-year-old man was shot in his stomach. Both victims were transported together to Einstein Hospital.

According to police, the 27-year-old victim was placed in stable condition while the 32-year-old victim unfortunately was placed in critical condition.

No arrest have been made.

No weapons have been found.