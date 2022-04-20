$20,000 reward to anyone with information leading to an arrest and conviction of the suspects

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police is rewarding $20,000 to anyone with information leading to the conviction on two suspects that they say killed a man in North Philadelphia.

The shooting happened on January 24th, 2022, at Broad Street and Allegheny Avenue .

According to police, a man was exiting the store at the location when two masked men approached him. The masked men tried to rob the victim but instead shot him.

The victim later died from his gunshot wounds, police say. Both suspects arrived in and left in a silver Kia Forte, that has been identified as having been stolen two days prior to this homicide, police say.

Police say video footage captured earlier the same night shows one of the suspect’s facial features and captured his voice and mannerisms.

Police urge the public to contact the Homicide Unit 215-686-3334/3335 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

