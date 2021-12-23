Bucks County, PA (WPHL)- Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating two missing men who one police believe is the person of interest in the other’s disappearance.

According to police, 50-year-old Matthew James Branning disappeared on October 15, 2021, after taking cash out of an ATM. Police say video surveillance showed a person in the back seat of the vehicle Branning was operating.

After further Investigation, Branning’s cellphone was tracked a Wawa in Cape May at approximately 9:08 p.m., police say. According to police, his co-worker, 47-year-old Michael Alan Stark, was seen at a Wawa in Cape May County.

Surveillance video obtained from the Wawa shows Stark making a purchase at 9:24 p.m. but, Branning was not seen in the video, police say.

Police say they believe Stark is the person of interest in the disappearance of Branning. Stark was last spotted at a pawn shop in Michigan last month.