Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for two men responsible for invading someone’s home in Philadelphia’s Grays Ferry section.

The incident happened on May 1, 2022 in the 1500 block of 30th Street around 2:00 am

According to police, two men, believed to be in their 50s, gained entry into a home on the street through the basement window.

One of the suspects went inside the home and stole appliances, tools, and electronics valued at $2,780, police say. The other suspect stayed outside to keep watch.

Police say both suspects then fled the area in an unknown direction.

Police urge the public to contact the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3048 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.

