Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in Mayfair that left two men fighting for their lives.

The incident happened on the August 25, 2022, in the 4000 block of Magee Avenue around 4:08 am.

According to police, a 32-year-old man was shot in the face. Another 32-year-old man was shot in the right shoulder.

Both men arrived at Jefferson Frankford Hospital in a private vehicle, where doctors listed them in highly critical condition.

Police at the scene found numerous shell castings and two discarded bicycles at the scene, police said. Two suspects were captured on surveillance cameras inside the Wawa at 6500 Frankford Ave just prior to the shooting.

Police urge the public to contact the Shooting Investigations Group at 215-686-8271 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.