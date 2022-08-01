Suspects were both wearing black balaclava masks, black jackets, black pants, black sneakers and white gloves.

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Two men wearing all black with ski masks in 90-degree weather fired multiple gunshots into a crowd in Philadelphia’s Wister section.

The incident happened on the 200 block of Armstrong Street around 8:05 pm Wednesday.

According to police, two men inside a white BMW X3 were following a juvenile riding an ATV throughout the Wister Townhomes Complex. The ATV stopped in front of a large crowd.

Both men in the BMW got out and fired multiple gunshots at the large crowd, striking a 7-year-old child on the left. Police transported the victim to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he was placed in stable condition.

The suspects fled in the white BMW and were last seen traveling on Collum Street towards Rufe Street, police said.

Police urge the public to contact the Shooting Investigations Group at 215-686-8271 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.