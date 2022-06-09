Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a double homicide in Wednesday’s daytime shooting in South Philadelphia.

The shooting incident happened on the 2700 block of Winton Terrace around 3:49 pm.

According to police, a 33-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout the body. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he was pronounced dead by doctors at 4:00 pm.

A 57-year-old man was shot in both shoulders and twice in the back, police said. The victim was transported to Presbyterian Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead at 4:13 pm.

Police say no arrests and no weapons were recovered.