Philadelphia (WPHL)- On Tuesday, two men were shot multiple times in Philadelphia’s Cathedral Park neighborhood.

The incident happened on the 5200 block of Harlan Street around 2:00 pm.

According to police, a 27-year-old man was shot multiple times. He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by medics, where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

A second victim, a 25-year-old man, was shot twice in the buttocks and once in the back, police say. Police rushed the victim to Presbyterian Hospital, where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.