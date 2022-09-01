Philadelphia (WPHL)- Two men are fighting for their lives after they were shot inside a Kensington home Wednesday.

The incident happened on the 1800 block of East Clementine Street around 3:40 am.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found two unknown men on the second floor suffering from headshot wounds. Medics rushed the men to Temple University Hospital, where they were listed in critical condition.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were found,