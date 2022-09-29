Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for the person responsible of shooting two men multiple times in Kensington.

The incident happened on the 1800 block of East Allegheny Avenue just before 2:00 pm on Wednesday.

According to police, an 18-year-old man was shot two times in the lower back, and a 20-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout the body.

Police transported both victims to Temple University Hospital, where doctors listed them in critical condition.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.