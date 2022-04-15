Philadelphia (WPHL)- A double shooting in North Philadelphia Thursday has two men hospitalized. The incident happened on the 1700 block of North 31st Street at 2:12 pm.

According to police, a 28-year-old man was shot once in the arm and twice in the back. The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital by police, where he was listed in critical condition by doctors, police say.

A second victim, police say, is a 65-year-old man who was shot four times. The victim suffered from gunshot wounds in his thighs and foot. Police took the man to Temple Hospital, where he was placed in critical but stable condition.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

