West Chester Police have two men in custody who allegedly went door to door impersonating repairmen and sexually assaulted a woman in her home, according to police.

Authorities say they responded to a report of a sexual assault at a home around 2:36 pm on November 22nd.

When officers arrived the female victim told them that three men posing as contractors were going door to door soliciting home repairs.

The victim told police that one of the men called himself “Jimmy” and started offering their services for home repairs such as roofing and siding.

Police say the man handed the victim a business card with a phone number on it for “Everest Roofing & Masonry” which investigators later determined was a fake business.

The victim told police that the man came into her home and sexually assaulted her.

West Chester Police called the number on the business card and scheduled a meeting after the report. Two of the men showed up and police took them into custody, according to police.

Both subjects were identified as James McDonagh of Ireland and John Delaney of England.

West Chester Police say that neither suspect has a fixed residence in the United States.

Police say the men wore ID badges around their necks and carried a receipt book to support their scheme.

West Chester Police are asking anyone who may have had contact with the subjects or may have placed any deposits on a home repair with them to contact police.