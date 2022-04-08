Police are looking to identify and locate two men they say were engaged in a shootout

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Surveillance video captured an argument between two men that escalated into a broad daylight shootout in Southwest Philadelphia street.

The incident happened on March 21. 2022 along the 2200 block of South 69th Street.

According to police, two men were in a heated argument outside a home on the street. Both men, police say, then pull out handguns and start shooting at each other at a close range.

Amazingly, police say, neither man was hit. No innocent bystanders were struck by the gunfire as well, police say.

Police urge the public to contact the Southwest Detective Division 215-686-3183/3184 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

