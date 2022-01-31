Philadelphia (WPHL)- Two separate incidents in Philadelphia leave two men in stable condition after police say one was stabbed and the other was shot Friday night.

According to police, a 36-year-old man was stabbed in the neck on the 4900 block of Old York Road at 11:40 pm. The man was taken in a private vehicle to Einstein Medical Center, where he was placed in stable condition by medics.

Ten minutes later, police say a man was shot in Philadelphia’s Nicetown-Tioga section. Police say a 42-year-old man was shot twice in his left hand. The man walked into Temple University Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, police say.

No arrests have been made, nor have any weapons found in either incident.

An investigation is ongoing.