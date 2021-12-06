2 men are dead after suffering gunshot wounds to the face and chest

Philadelphia (WPHL)– A triple shooting in Kensington leaves two men dead and another injured, according to police.

The shooting happened Sunday morning on the 3200 block of North Front Street around 4:30 a.m.

According to police, a 22-year-old man was shot twice in his face and chest. He was taken to Temple Hospital where he was pronounced dead 4:44 a.m., police say.

A 21-year-old man survived after being shot in his face and chest, police say. The man was taken to Temple Hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

Around 4:50 a.m. police say, another 22-year-old man was pronounced dead after suffering gunshot wounds to the chest and and back.

There are no suspects in custody and no weapons’ have been recovered.

We will keep you updated as the story develops.