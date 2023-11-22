Philadelphia Police are investigating a shooting that left 2 dead and 7 injured in North Philadelphia.

At 8:31 p.m. last night, police arrived to 6th St and Allegheny Ave and found multiple shooting victims.

Four victims were transported to Temple Hospital, one victim walked into the Emergency Room at Temple Hospital, another walked into the ER at Episcopal Hospital, and another walked into the ER at Alert Einstein Medical Center.

Two victims were pronounced dead at Temple Hospital.

Police recovered several guns from the scene but no arrests have been made.