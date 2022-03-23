PISCATAWAY, New Jersey (AP) — Officials say two firefighters were injured Tuesday battling a massive blaze at a PepsiCo factory in New Jersey.

WABC-TV reports that the fire started just after 6:30 p.m. in Piscataway and spread to a fifth alarm, according to police.

Piscataway Mayor Brian Wahler said one firefighter suffered heat exhaustion while the other injured their shoulder. The injuries were not considered serious, Wahler said.

PepsiCo said in a statement late Tuesday that, “all employees and people who were in the facility have been evacuated with no injuries,” adding that details of how the fire started will be investigated.

Police said there had been no sign of a potential collapse of the structure.

Piscataway Township urged residents to avoid several nearby streets to allow first responders to access the area and several streets were closed by authorities.

Volunteers with the Red Cross were on the scene providing services to first responders working to put out the fire.